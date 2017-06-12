Ibrahim warning to Ain al-Hilweh seen prompting action

General Security Director-General Abbas Ibrahim sent a stern warning over the weekend to Palestinian officials, saying the mastermind behind a recent foiled string of suicide bombings was hiding in Ain al-Hilweh.



Palestinians in the camp said they were concerned the announcement would lead to more violence in the camp after the outbreak of clashes rocked the confine for nearly six straight days in April.



But Palestinian officials said they felt the need to take responsibility if Sayyed was indeed hiding inside the camp.



The seven-member Daesh (ISIS) network was in communication with other Daesh members from various Lebanese areas, particularly in the Palestinian refugee camps of Ain al-Hilweh, Burj al-Barajneh and Shatila. The suspects allegedly took orders from extremist figures in these camps and were directed to carry out their missions in Lebanon.

