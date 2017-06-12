Lebanon enters make or break week for electoral law

Lebanon faces a decisive week to endorse a new vote law after Monday's Parliamentary legislative session was postponed, with both President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Saad Hariri calling for a final agreement ahead of a Cabinet session Wednesday.



The current vote law under discussion is a draft for a proportional electoral system that was reached by Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri and Hariri at Baabda Palace on June 1 and that would divide Lebanon into 15 electoral districts.



Berri Saturday postponed a Monday Parliamentary session to discuss the law after talks failed to yield results ahead of a Cabinet session last week that would have endorsed legislation and referred it to Parliament.



Hariri Saturday called for a Cabinet session to be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Baabda Palace.



As politicians race against time to agree an electoral law before Parliament's term ends on June 20, Berri Sunday sounded the alarm regarding the importance of Wednesday's Cabinet session.



Adwan also said that a meeting between Aoun and Berri is expected soon, adding that once a vote law had been passed, elections would be held within six to nine months.

