The ball is in FPM's court: Education minister

Education Minister Marwan Hamadeh Monday said that maintaining a proportional law with 15 electoral constituencies is what is most important.



The current vote law under discussion is a draft for a proportional electoral system that was reached by President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Saad Hariri at Baabda Palace on June 1 and that would divide Lebanon into 15 electoral districts.



Berri Saturday postponed a Monday Parliamentary session to discuss the law after talks failed to yield results ahead of a Cabinet session last week that would have endorsed legislation and referred it to Parliament.

...