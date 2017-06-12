Army arrests two in east Lebanon raids

The Lebanese Army detained two suspects for resisting arrest and opening fire in the eastern city of Baalbeck, seizing a large quantity of weaponry, the military said Monday.



The Lebanese Army has conducted large-scale raids on Sunday Sunday in search of high-profile fugitives, leading to clashes between security forces and members of the powerful local Al-Wehbi family, security sources had told The Daily Star.



The Army conducted raids across the Sharawneh neighborhood of Baalbeck in search members of the Wehbi family believed to be connected to the recent murder of Lamis Hasan Nakkoush.



Dozens of members of the Wehbi family then gathered near an Army checkpoint at the neighborhood's entrance and began to throw rocks at security forces. The Army worked to disperse the crowd.

