HRW warns Lebanon against bringing back death penalty

Human Rights Watch has urged Lebanon to respect its moratorium on the death penalty after calls for its reinstatement following the murder of a young student that shocked the country.



Capital punishment is legal in Lebanon, but there has been an effective moratorium in place since 2004, without any executions carried out despite judgements to that effect.



On Friday, Interior Minister Nouhad Mashnouk called for the "reintroduction of the death penalty", in particular for "intentional crimes".

