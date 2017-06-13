Dutch princess, celebrity visit refugees

Princess Margriet of the Netherlands and Dutch celebrity singer and TV host Jan Smit concluded a two-day trip to Lebanon Monday to visit the SOS Children's Village facilities in Bekaa Valley and the Metn region.



On arriving in Lebanon Sunday, the pair headed to the NGO's emergency Care Space in Metn's Khinshara village where they met with children and toured the facilities.



Children taken into the Khinshara facility are emergency arrivals, for whom organizations such as the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR are unable to find immediate housing.



Princess Margriet and Smit headed out Monday to visit informal settlements in the Bekaa Valley to meet with families participating in SOS' family support program, which aims to assist struggling parents to take care of their children.

