Palestinian EU scholarship recipients honored

More than 600 Palestinian students who received full scholarships for higher education through the European Union were celebrated Monday by the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, with a showcase of their final projects. The EU has provided more than 12 million euros ($13.5 million) since 2005 to cover full tuition at some of Lebanon's top universities and a yearly $500 stipend for the Palestine refugee students.



A 2015 American University of Beirut study found that only 6.2 percent of Palestine refugees hold university degrees which, Loeber said, hampers the development of Palestinian communities.



Palestinian refugees born and raised in Lebanon are considered international students and are subject to restrictions that bar entry to 37 professions, including many health care professions and engineering.

