‘Surf Syria’: A refugee in Lebanon finds a dream at sea

Ali Kassem had never seen the sea before he fled his home in Syria for Lebanon, but now he's a regular in the waves and dreams of having his own surf school.



Kassem is from Aleppo city, though he says he remembers little from his childhood in Syria.



His father has worked in Jiyyeh for the past 25 years, and after Syria's conflict erupted in March 2011, he decided to bring his family to Lebanon as well.



Kassem has two brothers and three sisters, but speaks little about his family and his life before he became a refugee.



Kassem had spent long hours observing surfers in the water at Jiyyeh before deciding to try himself.



While Kassem says he has become used to life in Lebanon, he still dreams of returning home.



The International Surfing Association does not so far count a Syrian surf school among its members, and to help Kassem achieve his goal, Amine has set up a campaign on the GoFundMe crowdfunding platform.

