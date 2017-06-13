Aoun calls for more cooperation with Cyprus

President Michel Aoun called for increased cooperation between Cyprus and Lebanon in the oil and gas sector Monday as he welcomed Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades to the presidential palace.



Lebanon and Cyprus previously agreed that talks over disputed maritime zones between the two countries and Israel would be discussed, but an agreement was never ratified by the Lebanese government.



Aoun said it was necessary that an agreement be reached to reunite Cyprus.



Turning to political issues, Aoun said Lebanon should be a priority for European nations. Cyprus has been a member of the European Union since 2004 .

