Judge calls for life in prison for terror suspect

Two of the six members of the terror cell behind the plot, that includes two Lebanese nationals and four Palestinians, appeared in court Monday as prosecutors laid out evidence of how they monitored high-ranking officials working in and around central Beirut.



First Military Investigative Judge Riad Abu Ghaida identified Mustafa Safadi as the lead suspect. The court detailed how Safadi was employed by Solidere to monitor CCTV cameras in new development Terrace Beirut in Mina al-Hosn and work as a handyman for residents. The suspect, the court heard, was radicalized by his brother, Hamza, who resides in Syria and reportedly assists Daesh (ISIS) conduct suicide attacks.



Mustafa admitted to doing so throughout February 2016, when began working at Terrace Beirut.

...