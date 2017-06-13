Hariri sees new vote law by Wednesday despite hurdles

Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced Monday that Lebanon would have a new vote law by Wednesday despite remaining obstacles that could unravel the agreement reached by the country's top leaders to avert a parliamentary vacuum and clear the way for holding the first elections since 2009 .



He also said that neither he nor the Future Movement would run the elections under the disputed 1960 majoritarian law used in the last parliamentary elections.



Hariri spoke before an important meeting of political rivals was held at his Downtown Beirut residence Monday night in a last-ditch attempt to agree on a final version of the vote law agreement reached by President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri and the premier at Baabda Palace on June 1 .



Hariri has scheduled a Cabinet session for Wednesday billed "crucial" that would endorse the new vote law if the remaining wrinkles were ironed out.



The fact that the session is to be held at Baabda Palace raised hopes of the Cabinet's endorsement of the vote law before referring it to Parliament for a final ratification by lawmakers at a legislative session set for Friday, four days before the expiry of the legislature's term.



Despite confirmation by almost all parties on the need to have a new vote law endorsed by the Cabinet and Parliament before June 20, the source said there are still three hitches that could delay the implementation of the deal.

...