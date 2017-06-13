'Only prayer' can help with vote law: Berri

President Michel Aoun Tuesday stressed the importance of a new electoral law and respect for Constitution.



Aoun was following up on the ongoing talks intended to finalize a new vote law, a statement by his press office said.



President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Saad Hariri agreed on the basic outlines of the new vote law at Baabda Palace last week.



Talks have been complicated by Bassil's call to link the vote law with "a political agreement" confirming parity between Muslims and Christians in a constitutional text as well as the establishment of a Senate as stipulated by the 1989 Taif Accord.

