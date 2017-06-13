Berri confirms cooperation with Cyprus in oil sector

Speaker Nabih Berri and Cypriot President Nico Anastasiades said on Tuesday that both countries will cooperate in offshore oil and gas exploration in their respective maritime zones.



Berri and Anastasiades discussed cooperation between Lebanon and Cyprus to solve several local and regional issues.



Lebanon and Cyprus previously agreed that talks over disputed maritime zones between the two countries and Israel would be discussed, but an agreement was never ratified by the Lebanese government. Since then, Cyprus and Israel have reached a bilateral agreement on their maritime boundaries.

