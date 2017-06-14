The culture of lawfulness

Fundamental issues such as lasting peace, stability and community safety are frequently left behind. Community safety is interconnected with the advancement of the rule of law and justice, good governance and social integration.



Investing in community safety is essential to long-term development and prosperity.



Globally over the past years the safety of families, communities and societies has become a top priority.



"Security" holds different meanings in different parts of the world.



For the last decade, crime prevention policies have not only been about reducing rates of crime, but also about improving the quality of community life and the ability to live together.



However, the "culture of prevention" has been strengthened over the years with many successful prevention strategies being identified around the world.



The legitimacy of criminal justice institutions, the integrity of authorities, socio-economic development and inclusion and a culture of lawfulness are conditions that appear indispensable for the effectiveness of public policy on issues of safety and prevention.



To meet public expectations, accountability, prevention, building trust and empowering communities to deliver justice are a solution. National efforts to prevent and control crime would be more efficient if done in partnership with civil society organizations, academia and the business sector and if particular attention is given to vulnerable groups and at-risk communities, children, families and youth.

