Dumping trash at sea part of the plan: Khatib

Analysts and officials Tuesday warned of the environmental impact of Burj Hammoud's growing garbage mountain as the environment minister insisted his ministry was fulfilling its duties, blaming the Council for Development and Reconstruction for any environmental violations.



Khatib stressed that the issue was beyond his ministry's control, insisting that he had informed CDR of the environmental transgressions.



Khatib's visit to the site followed claims circulated online that the garbage was not being properly sorted at the new landfill.



The presence of both a historic dump site and a new temporary trash site in the Burj Hammoud area has concerned local residents and environmental activists, who have long claimed that the presence of the garbage mountain contributes to increased water pollution.



The old Burj Hammoud landfill, known locally as the "garbage mountain," began as an informal dump site during the Civil War, and became an official landfill after the conflict, closing in 1997 .

...