FAO and Lebanon: 40 years of partnership

On June 14, 1977, FAO established a permanent office in Lebanon – the first to be established by FAO as part of its strategy of decentralization, which saw the establishment of 55 country offices between 1977 and 1979 . Today, the FAO network of decentralized offices covers 155 countries, including 80 fully fledged country offices.



In December 2016, our long and fruitful partnership with Lebanon witnessed a major positive development with the signature of the agreement to establish in Lebanon the new FAO subregional office for the Mashreq, which will serve Syria, Jordan, Iraq and Iran, in addition to Lebanon. Working in close collaboration with our regional office in Cairo and our headquarters in Rome, the new subregional office will substantially reinforce FAO's presence in Lebanon and enhance its technical support, including the recruitment of at least six international FAO experts covering various technical areas.

