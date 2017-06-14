Berri and Cyprus president talk oil and gas cooperation

Speaker Nabih Berri and President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades said Tuesday that both countries will cooperate on offshore oil and gas exploration in their respective maritime zones. During their meeting, Berri and Anastasiades also discussed collaboration between Lebanon and Cyprus on various local and regional issues.



Lebanon and Cyprus have been negotiating a unitization agreement – a revenue sharing plan for joint oil and gas fields – since 2013, according to political risk analyst with Middle East Strategic Perspectives Mona Sukkarieh.



The expert noted that the unitization agreement has been a primary issue of negotiation between Cyprus and both Israel and Lebanon for several years, though no agreement on this issue has been finalized with either country. A maritime border was agreed between Cyprus and Lebanon in 2007 but Lebanon's Parliament has not ratified the deal.

