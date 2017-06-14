Beirut judge indicts four over Hamoush brutal killing

Beirut Public Prosecutor Judge Ziad Abu Haidar Tuesday indicted four suspects arrested over the June 6 shooting of student Roy Hamoush, state media reported. Hamoush, a 24-year-old engineering student at the Holy Spirit University Kaslik, was killed on the Dora highway, north of Beirut.



One of the men in the BMW, Ahmad Hasan al-Ahmar, is alleged to have then shot Hamoush in the head following a collision between the two vehicles.



Hamoush was laid to rest Thursday at Mar Elias Church.



The death penalty remains legal in Lebanon but has not been implemented since 2004 .

