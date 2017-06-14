Lebanese Army a red line for the United States

A recent visit to Lebanon by top U.S. military officials reflects the importance of the unequivocal American support for the country's battle against terrorism.



Despite the U.S. military aid received by the Army in the recent months and years, the military is still waiting on new equipment, including warplanes and helicopters, and is in need of everything from modern tanks to advanced radars and surveillance devices to control the border.



The source said that on his next visit to Washington, Lebanese Army commander Gen. Joseph Aoun will discuss the nature of U.S. support for the Lebanese military and methods to enhance its capability in maintaining security at home and along the border.

