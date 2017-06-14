Cabinet poised to okay new election law

The Cabinet is set Wednesday to endorse a long-awaited new vote law based on proportional representation before sending it to Parliament for final ratification after all hurdles have been overcome, thus clearing the way for holding the first legislative elections in more than eight years.



By all means, the vote law agreement is considered as a big political achievement for both Aoun and Hariri, especially the latter who had declared that the failure to agree on a new electoral law would be viewed as a failure of his government.



Shortly after details of the agreement were announced, Hariri met with Berri at the latter's Ain al-Tineh residence Tuesday night, apparently to discuss a Parliament session slated for Friday to ratify the draft law.



Hariri announced that an agreement has been reached on a new electoral law, adding that the details would be announced Wednesday after the Cabinet meeting.



During a two-hour meeting chaired by Hariri of a ministerial committee tasked with drafting the new electoral law at the Grand Serail Tuesday evening, the committee reached "a common vision" of the vote law, while a number of ministers made comments on the draft law that Hariri promised to tackle during the Cabinet session.

