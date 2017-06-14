PSP chief ambivalent about new vote law

Progressive Socialist Party chief Walid Jumblatt Wednesday said he was poised to carry on with preparing for elections, despite the new vote law's flaws.



Monday night, the PSP chief expressed his disappointment in the new vote law.



During a two-hour meeting chaired by Prime Minister Saad Hariri of a ministerial committee tasked with drafting the new electoral law at the Grand Serail Tuesday evening, the committee reached "a common vision" of the vote law, while a number of ministers made comments on the draft law that Hariri promised to tackle during the Cabinet session.

...