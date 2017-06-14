Cabinet meets in key vote law session

Ministers met on Wednesday in a session that is widely expected to witness the approval of the much-anticipated vote law decree.



The vote law is based on proportional representation.



Ministers will refer the law to the Parliament for a final ratification after all hurdles have been overcome, thus clearing the way for holding the first legislative elections in more than eight years.



Lebanese diaspora would be allotted six parliamentary seats in the next elections after four years.



Education Minister Marwan Hamadeh said ahead of the session that he didn't understand the vote law.



A number of ministers criticized the agreement without hinting at blocking it.

