UNIFIL holds blood drive in Lebanon for World Blood Donor Day

UNIFIL Commander Michael Beary participates in blood drive on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. (The Daily Star/Mohammed Zaatari)
UNIFIL's Italian contingent demonstrates emergency response procedures
Indian UNIFIL contingent organizes summer festival
Lebanese Army concludes joint training with UNIFIL peacekeepers in south
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
UNIFIL's Italian contingent demonstrates emergency response procedures
Indian UNIFIL contingent organizes summer festival
Lebanese Army concludes joint training with UNIFIL peacekeepers in south
Ibrahim warning to Ain al-Hilweh seen prompting action
Ain al-Hilweh fatality raises questions about joint force
Former UNRWA head tours Ain al-Hilweh schools
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE