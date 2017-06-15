UNIFIL holds drive to ease Ramadan blood shortage

The Italian UNIFIL contingent Wednesday organized a blood drive at its Tyre headquarters on the occasion of World Blood Day, which falls this year during Ramadan.



Donations made during the contingent's blood drive are destined to go to Tyre's Red Cross branch.



Gen. Francesco Olla participated in the blood drive, together with other UNIFIL personnel at the Shamaa base in Tyre.



Over 100 military personnel from Italy, Slovenia and Armenia participated in Wednesday's blood drive, which was supervised by a medical team composed of members of the Lebanese Red Cross and international military doctors from UNIFIL.



Brig. Gen. Olla expressed his satisfaction at the participation of many Italian military personnel, as well as others from the international contingent in charge of UNIFIL's western sector.

