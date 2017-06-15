Sidon security cracks down on electric motorbikes

Security forces in the southern city of Sidon cracked down on electric motorbikes Wednesday, confiscating an unspecified "large quantity" of vehicles from unsuspecting and law abiding motorists.



The Internal Security Forces announced Monday that electric motorbikes would soon need to be registered. The ISF added that owners would have 35 days to register their vehicles before becoming subject to fines.



The grace period, as stipulated, would end July 15, 2017 .



Owners of electric motorbikes with engine powers of a kilowatt or less had previously been exempted from registering their vehicles.

...