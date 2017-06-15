Policeman shoots teacher in reported honor killing

BEIRUT: The following security-related developments took place across the country Wednesday:



A police officer shot dead a teacher in the Bekaa Valley's Baalbeck, a security source told The Daily Star.



Shalha is thought to have had relations with the married sister of the suspect.



H.A. is suspected of carrying out a number of crimes, including fraud, counterfeiting and identity theft. The suspect has several warrants out for his arrest.



In a statement, the ISF reported that the manager of Prince Co-op, a store in Tahwitat al-Ghadir, called police to inform them that around LL12,000,000 ($8,000) had been stolen from the safe in the store's office.

...