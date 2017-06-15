New electoral law: A detailed breakdown

However, after the next election, slated for spring 2018, six seats will be reserved for the diaspora – one seat for each continent, although this will require a further Cabinet decree.



Parties and groups will still put up a list of candidates from across the sects but as opposed to the old, winner-takes-all system, the new law will allocate seats proportionally across the lists.



The new electoral law stipulates that six seats will be allocated for expatriates, but this regulation will not go into effect during the upcoming parliamentary elections.



The diaspora seats will be divided between three Christians and three Muslims, according to Article 112 of the new electoral law.



The new electoral law will allow for nonpolitical organizations registered and approved by the Interior Ministry to supervise elections.

