Hariri praises historic vote law agreement

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Wednesday praised Cabinet's approval of a new vote law, saying it would represent the whole country rather than just the political parties that drafted the document.



Hariri said that ministers agreed to extend the Parliament's term by 11 months to give authorities enough time to prepare for the elections based on the new vote law.



The new law is expected to be endorsed by Parliament during a legislative session later this week that Hariri said would only have the proposal on its agenda.



The premier also said it was best that the vote be held before May 2018 if the interior minister found that to be possible.

...