Analysts skeptical new vote law will lead to change

Lebanon's elections, now slated for next spring, could see some major blocs losing seats, but the country's new electoral law is unlikely to drastically change the balance of power in Parliament, analysts said Wednesday. They said that the telling outcome of this law, agreed by Cabinet Wednesday, is that since none of the parties were able to take a dominant position over the rest, all the major parties agreed to lose out equally.



Khashan added that the new electoral law would not result in any drastic changes.



He also said he expected no major new alliances to emerge in the lead-up to election day, adding that the current political equation will largely remain.



Other analysts agreed that the law did little to shift toward a less sectarian system.



Makram Rabah, a political analyst, described the law as a "disappointment".



With the law still hot off the press and parties still reacting to the final agreement, it remains unclear if the FPM-Lebanese Forces alliance can stand the test of a national election.

...