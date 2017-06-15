Beirut residents react to new vote legislation

Across Beirut Wednesday, the Lebanese public reacted to Cabinet's agreement on a new vote law with a mix of happiness at its resolution and reservation at the resulting conclusion. Driving a battered white taxi in Sassine, 60-year-old Kamal al-Mazhoud joked that Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Speaker Nabih Berri must have refused a women's quota so that President Michel Aoun couldn't give his daughters a leg up into Parliament.



Many of those interviewed by The Daily Star complained that the amendments to the vote law would be insignificant as long as the established political parties maintained the majority of power. They called for parties like Beirut Madinati, a civil society group that stood in last year's municipal elections, to come forward in parliamentary elections scheduled for spring next year.



Abdel-Khaled also noted that the new laws would have to be explained to the electorate so people can understand the process by which proportional elections take place.



Interrupting a spirited game of backgammon to talk to The Daily Star, Yassine said he was hopeful the new electoral law would allow smaller parties to gain seats, even if only two or three, in Parliament.

