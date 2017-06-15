Election law saga enters final chapter

The electoral law, a saga almost nine years in the making, entered its closing chapter Wednesday after Cabinet referred the bill to Parliament, paving the way for elections in May 2018 . Lebanon will be divided into 15 electoral districts based on a proportional voting system and the agreement states that the preferential vote will be based on the district rather than the governorate as had been demanded by some parties, notably the Free Patriotic Movement.



Speaker Nabih Berri called for the Parliament to meet Friday to approve the new electoral law.



The law represents a major political victory for both Hariri and Aoun, as both had hinged the success of their respective tenures on formulating a new electoral law.



The electoral law included 125 articles.



Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Qanso said that rivals managed to agree on a vote law "despite our reservations," reiterating that Lebanon should be treated as one constituency for elections.

