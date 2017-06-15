New Parliamentary vote law 'distorts' proportionality: Gemayel

Kataeb chief MP Sami Gemayel Thursday dismissed the new vote law, saying it 'distorts' the concept of proportional representation.



Prior to Cabinet's green light on the electoral law, Minister of State for Women's Affairs Jean Ogasapian expressed his disappointment that a women's quota which allocates at least 30 percent of seats to women wasn't added, citing last minute complications.



Gemayel also disagreed with the allocation of six seats for Lebanese expatriates in future elections.



Parliament is set to convene Friday to finalize the new electoral law, which was agreed on between political parties last week and sealed in Cabinet Wednesday.



Since elections were originally due for May 2013, Parliament's term has been renewed three times.

