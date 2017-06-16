The Donaldson affair: Why the STL has been on hiatus

Despite the Special Tribunal for Lebanon's unscheduled monthlong hiatus, both the defense and the prosecution have been battling rigorously behind the scenes over the now-delayed testimony of Andrew Donaldson. Donaldson, a cellular data analyst, has worked for the prosecution since 2009 .



Donaldson testified before the trial in 2015, but his second scheduled appearance sparked protests from the defense, which filed a motion on March 21 ordering the disclosure of eight categories of documents related to Donaldson's evidence.



Two of the specified categories were emails exchanged between Donaldson and members of the prosecution and notes made during conversations between the prosecution and Donaldson.



The defense then requested that Donaldson's appearance be pushed back until the prosecution had disclosed all the correspondence.



Donaldson is scheduled to begin his testimony Tuesday.

