Lebanese family still missing in London fire

A relative of a Lebanese family still unaccounted for a day after a huge blaze ripped through a London tower block described the incident as a "tragedy" Thursday.



Mounir said Nadia's brothers in London had been searching for their missing relatives, but haven't yet had any news. He added that the family saw the blaze on the news.



Lebanese Ambassador to the U.K. Inaam Osseiran told The Daily Star Thursday that so far the embassy is only aware of the six Lebanese nationals missing since the fire at the 24-story Grenfell Tower in west London.



Osseiran explained that the Choucair family and Sareyah lived in separate but adjacent apartments on the building's 22nd floor.

...