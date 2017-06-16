Men on trial for militancy have past charges brought up

Three defendants appeared in court this week charged with belonging to terrorist groups and fighting against the Army, but their past came back to haunt them as the judge questioned them on an old conviction for trafficking women and rigging cars with explosives.



Hujeiri was standing trial along with two others, Omar Ghadadah and Ahmad Hujeiri, on charges of belonging to a terrorist group, fighting against the Army and shooting at the Army, as well as for participating in the 2014 clashes in Arsal.



Ahmad told the court that he was interrogated by Army Intelligence for six days, during which he admitted to participating in the August 2014 clashes and meeting with Abu Malek al-Taleh – believed to head Jabhat Fatah al-Sham in Syria's Qalamoun – twice, with one meeting focusing on moving rigged cars from Arsal to Baalbeck.

...