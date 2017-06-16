Lebanese man with two wives loses case

The seven-judge Supreme Court ruled that the man's second marriage was not recognized under Irish law, while the first marriage would be recognized, Irish media reported.



However, polygamy is not recognized in the Irish Constitution.



The 64-year-old Lebanese man, who gained refugee status in Ireland in 1988, appealed to the Supreme Court after the High Court found his first marriage, which was officiated in Lebanon in 1975, could not be legally recognized in Ireland.



The man married his second wife in 1988, just before moving to Ireland, but his spouse in this second marriage only arrived in Ireland in 2001 .

