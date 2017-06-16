Syrian with possible link to regime army kidnapped

A Syrian agricultural worker in east Lebanon was kidnapped Friday, a security source told The Daily Star.



The victim drove the two suspects, identified as 34-year-old F.A. and 19-year-old Aa.H., both Syrian nationals, to Blat, near the Lebanese American University's Byblos campus, on June 10 .



Lebanon's Military Tribunal indicted 10 suspects over links to Daesh (ISIS) Thursday, the state-run National News Agency reported.



Lebanese authorities have been cracking down on Daesh sleeper-cells and terrorist suspects in recent months. Tuesday, Judge Saqr indicted three Syrian nationals over suspected militant links. The suspects had reportedly been planning terror attacks to be carried out across Lebanon. Last week, Lebanese security forces and General Security foiled a number of Daesh terror plots that were intended to inflict the highest number of casualties possible.

