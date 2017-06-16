Parliament set to ratify vote law with big majority

Parliament is expected Friday to ratify with an overwhelming majority the new draft electoral law passed by the Cabinet two days earlier, overriding sharp criticism and reservations by some blocs, and even a no-vote by the Kataeb bloc, parliamentary sources said Thursday. Parliament's ratification of the landmark vote draft law based on proportional representation will clear the way for holding in May 2018 the first legislative elections in eight years.



The draft law includes an article that calls for an 11-month "technical extension" of Parliament's term, with the next parliamentary elections set to be held between March 20 and May 19, 2018 .



MP Fadi Haber, one of five Kataeb lawmakers, dismissed the new vote law as "a mini-1960 law," saying his bloc would not vote for the bill during the Parliament session.



The vote law came mere days before Parliament's term expires on June 20, thus sparing the country the dire consequences of a parliamentary vacuum.

