Beirut scraps waste collection bids after 'technical error'

The Beirut municipality Friday scrapped waste collection management tenders due to a 'technical error' in the terms and conditions set for bidding companies.



Last month, waste services giant Sukleen announced that it will cease operations in the Metn, Kesrouan and Mount Lebanon's Baabda, Chouf and Aley districts as their contracts reached its expiry date.



Sukleen initially won a contract to collect waste in Beirut in 1994, which was expanded in an emergency waste-management plan implemented in 1997 .

