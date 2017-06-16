Britain still looking for missing Lebanese: Shorter tells Aoun

British Ambassador to Lebanon Hugo Shorter Friday briefed President Michel Aoun on the ongoing search to find the missing Lebanese family from the devastating London tower block fire.



Aoun asked Shorter to provide the Lebanese government with any information on the Choucair family that lived on the 22nd floor of the west London tower block.



Lebanese Ambassador to the U.K. Inaam Osseiran told The Daily Star Thursday that so far the embassy is only aware of the six Lebanese nationals missing since the fire at the 24-story Grenfell Tower in west London.

...