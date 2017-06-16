Parliament set to approve Lebanon’s new vote law

Lebanon's Parliament is expected Friday to endorse the country's first electoral law based on proportional representation since it officially gained its independence in 1943 .



Parliament's ratification of the landmark vote draft law based on proportional representation will clear the way for holding in May 2018 the first legislative elections in eight years.



The draft law includes an article that calls for an 11-month "technical extension" of Parliament's term, with the next parliamentary elections set to be held between March 20 and May 19, 2018 .



The vote law came mere days before Parliament's term expires on June 20, thus sparing the country the dire consequences of a parliamentary vacuum.

...