Aoun disappointed with missing women's quota in new vote law

President Michel Aoun said he was disappointed that the electoral law did not include a women's minimum quota of representation in Parliament, calling women for a greater presence as candidates.



Parliament is expected Friday afternoon to ratify with an overwhelming majority the new draft proportional vote law passed by the Cabinet two days earlier.



The key elements of the vote law deal were agreed on by President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Saad Hariri at Baabda Palace in June 1 .



The vote law came mere days before Parliament's term expires on June 20, thus sparing the country the dire consequences of a parliamentary vacuum.

