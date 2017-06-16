International community praises Lebanon's new vote law

The International Support Group (ISG) for Lebanon praised the country's success in producing a new vote law, saying it's a positive step towards the revival of state institutions.



The organization said it is ready to offer Lebanon with "technical assistance" in the preparations for the elections to avoid any further delays beyond the deadlines.



The group has also pledged assistance to Syrian refugees in Lebanon and their host communities in Lebanon to enhance the public services and programs of the Lebanese government programs to face consequences of the seven-year Syrian crisis.



According to UNHCR estimates, Lebanon hosts around 1.01 million Syrian refugees.

...