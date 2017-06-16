Syrian pharmacist arrested in Lebanon over illegal medical practice

Authorities Friday arrested a Syrian pharmacist in north Lebanon for practicing medicine illegally, state media reported.



A patrol from State Security Directorate General in Minyeh district apprehended a Syrian pharmacist in a crackdown of a warehouse allegedly used as a dispensary in the town of Bhenin, the National News Agency said.



On June 9, Health Ministry inspectors arrested two non-Lebanese doctors, who had been practicing medicine without legal permits and using expired medication.

...