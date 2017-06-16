New vote law resolves last hurdle facing economic revival: Hariri

Hariri arrives at the Parliament in Beirut, Friday, June 16, 2017. (The Daily Star/Mohammad Azakir)
Hariri vows development for Bekaa, action on Litani
Hariri remembers Internal Security Forces sacrifices on 156th anniversary
Hariri promises to rehabilitate Beirut to former glory
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Hariri vows development for Bekaa, action on Litani
Hariri remembers Internal Security Forces sacrifices on 156th anniversary
Hariri promises to rehabilitate Beirut to former glory
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE