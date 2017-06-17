Sharing facts about the refugee crisis

For many observers, the rise of social media has ushered in an era of debate fueled by emotion rather than hard evidence.



This is the position of Nasser Yassin, director of research at the American University of Beirut's Issam Fares Institute, who recently tweeted a series of infographics ideated by IFI in partnership with social enterprise Huloul, in order to counter what he feels is a lopsided narrative on the refugee crisis.



The infographics series – dubbed "the fact of the day" – became a regular Twitter feature for Yassin's followers on the social media network.



Yassin insists the series does not intend to deny or downplay the economic impact of the refugee crisis, which he argues is more to be blamed on the regional crisis rather than the refugee presence within Lebanon.



In fact, the study found that every $1 of cash aid given to Syrian refugees generated $2.13 for the Lebanese economy.

