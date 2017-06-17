Women’s quota: A societal challenge

The early discussions around the new draft law included pledges of a quota for women in order to guarantee better representation of Lebanese women in politics. Unfortunately, the political factions could not agree on the women's quota which has been negatively perceived by women's rights associations.



However, the commission has praised the endeavor of Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who is committed to setting a quota for women in the Future Movement lists, and it called upon all the political factions to follow the same path.



The "quota" that was proposed in the electoral law constitutes at least 30 percent of women's representation in the parliamentary elections.



According to this opinion, the "quota" is a positive discrimination that empowers the position of women in a man-dominated and unfair system of political competition. Others consider the "quota" a form of discrimination that limits women's participation to a certain percentage and might lead to reaching non-eligible candidates to the Parliament.



Historically, women in Lebanon have been leading in various sectors; however, political participation is still weak since 1963 when the first woman entered Parliament.



On the other hand, 29.7 percent of Lebanese women who are economically active are working as unskilled labor, whereas 16.1 percent are specialized employees, and this number is more than double the percentage of specialized working men.

...