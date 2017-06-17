Beirut returns waste bids over error

Beirut Municipality announced Friday that recently submitted waste collection bids were returned and the tender postponed due to a "technical error" in the tender's terms and conditions.



The bids have been returned, sealed, to the contractors and a new deadline has been set for Aug. 14, with the announcement of the tender to be made Thursday next week. Itani emphasized that this will not have implications for waste collection in the city as the contract with the current contractor Sukleen has been extended until the end of the year.

