Bus brings books to underprivileged kids

For children in Lebanon, a small white bus rolling through their neighborhoods could transport them to new worlds – via the books it carries. The Goethe-Institut launched its BibBus project Friday: a mobile library for children in economically distressed areas of the country. While the bus focuses on reaching out to children in refugee camps and informal education centers, it will also provide for children in areas where public schools lack the resources required to support a library.



The mobile library is equipped with 1,500 Arabic-language books, games and activities appropriate for children aged between 6 and 12 .



ASSABIL's older buses covering Beirut while the Goethe-Institut mobile library will put its newer vehicles to use in areas outside the city.

