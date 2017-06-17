Officers disciplined over young stowaway on MEA flight

Last summer, 12-year-old Palestinian Khaled Walid al-Shabti managed to surreptitiously enter Beirut's Rafik Hariri International Airport, penetrate several layers of checkpoints by pretending to be part of an unsuspecting family, and board a flight to Turkey.



After managing to get on board the MEA flight, Shabti hid in the plane's bathroom until it took off.



Wearing military uniforms, First Inspector Aa.M., First Inspector B.T., police officer B.H., 1st.



At the time of the incident, Internal Security Forces officer B.H. was responsible for inspecting travelers at the internal inspection point, which is situated at the end of the Duty Free area, before travelers head to the gates to await their planes.



Abdullah asked the officer.



F.S. also stressed that the number of personnel had been boosted following the incident in order to better monitor the area.



Aa.M., B.T., B.H. and R.Sh. have been suspended from work for 14 days, while disciplinary measures lasting three days will be taken against F.S.

